Cronos: The New Dawn could become a franchise for Bloober Team

Never count your chickens before they hatch, as they say, but as Bloober Team has just found itself a golden egg in the Silent Hill 2 Remake, it seems the studio is quite confident in its output. Its next project is Cronos: The New Dawn, and before the first game has even launched, there are plans for others.

Speaking with IGN, game director Wojciech Piejko suggested that this title could be the start of a new franchise. "Yeah, we've got plans for Cronos," he said when asked about potential sequels. In the same interview, the developers also revealed that the game is inspired by other horror hits like Resident Evil, Dead Space, and Alan Wake.

Cronos: The New Dawn is set in a version of Poland that has been turned into a wasteland in the future, you play as a time-traveller who has to enter that wasteland to bring you back into the 1980s retro-futuristic era.