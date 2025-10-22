Cronos: The New Dawn celebrates Halloween with both a sale and a demo

HQ

As we all know, Halloween is coming up next week, and the gaming world is usually extremely fond of this holiday. It is celebrated with everything from DLC to decorations and sales, and more. Like demos, for example.

Bandai Namco has announced that their and Bloober Team's terrifying adventure Cronos: The New Dawn is now available to try for free on PC. Just head over to the Epic Games Store or Steam and download a demo - and there's also a 15% discount on the newly released game, which, in addition to the above-mentioned platforms, also applies to GOG, PlayStation 5, Switch 2, and Xbox Series S/X.

If you want to know why we think you should give it a try, check out our review, which you can find here.