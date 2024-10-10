Crocs to celebrate Croc Day by debuting furry-friend fashion statement Pet Crocs

HQ

In a rather surprising turn of developments, footwear maker Crocs has unveiled a new type of shoe, one that isn't designed for human feet but rather the paws of your canine companion.

Known as Pet Crocs, these shoes have been announced as part of the annual Croctober and will be launching on Croc Day on October 23. These shoes are made from breathable EVA foam and are designed to be worn all-year-round. They come in two unique colours, Green Slime and Pink Dragon Fruit, they glow in the dark, and will have human variants available too so you can match your style with your furry friend. For those looking for a few additional styling elements, there will be exclusive dog Jibbitz available too.

The exact pricing of Pet Crocs has not yet been revealed, but no doubt we'll know more in the coming days ahead of the global launch on October 23.

