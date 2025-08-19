Crocs teams up with the NFL for line of official clogs

HQ

The 2025/26 NFL season has technically started but the actual main run of games doesn't kick off until early September. To mark the occasion, the NFL and Crocs has teamed up to announce a line of official clogs that pertain to each of the various franchises.

To begin with however, there will only be 14 teams featured, but with plans to expand to the full slate of 32 teams throughout the coming season. Each of the clogs are designed and styled to match the team's colour palette and to feature nods to that team, for example with the Chicago Bears option having furry claws protruding out of the shoe, while the Miami Dolphins alternative has actual dorsal fins.

Each of the teams also have a slate of Jibbitz badge options that you can snag and further customise your clogs with, and while this might seem like a great way to show your support for your favourite team ahead of the season actually commencing, it should be noted that these shoes are far from cheap, with each retailing at $84.99 (and an additional $4.99 for the logo badges).

The deal that has been struck between the NFL and Crocs is regarded as a multi-year deal too, meaning we should expect further additions to this range in the years to come.

