Crocs has announced a new video game collaboration

Crocs continues its collaborations centered around its often-criticized but extremely comfortable plastic clogs. This time, it's not about a character or a particularly relevant brand, but rather a console that will celebrate its 25th anniversary in 2026: Xbox.

The shoes are released today, November 25, but at the time of writing, they are only available for pre-order. It is a black model, clearly designed with inspiration from the Xbox Series S/X controllers - complete with Jibbitz decorations designed as buttons, directional pads, and analog sticks. To make things even better, there are five more designs available for purchase separately, including Master Chief and Sea of Thieves motifs. The shoes are described as follows:

"The Xbox collection just dropped an exclusive Classic Clog style that was designed with gamers in mind. Player left or player right, each shoe reimagines the iconic Xbox controller with fixed buttons and joysticks, perfect for couch co-op. Load game, these Crocs shoes were made for kicking back."

Christmas is coming, and you obviously deserve these beauties and the additional Jibbitz charms. You can register your interest and read more here, as well as check out the Jibbitz accessories here.