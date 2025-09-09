Crocs and South Park are crossing over for footwear range

HQ

Crocs has unveiled its latest crossover, as the footwear maker is set to team up with South Park to make an array of shoes dedicated to the long-running comedy series.

The range includes a bunch of Clog options and a much broader array of badges too, and as for what to expect, the Clogs include designs tailored after Randy Marsh, Towelie, Cartman, Kenny, and a more generic South Park style, while the badges include Stan, Kenny, Cartman, Kyle, Butters, Randy, Tolkien, Chef, Wendy, and then two collections for the main kids and then the Goth Kids too.

The collection will go on sale as soon as later this week, from September 12, and the Clogs will set prospective buyers back £/€69.99 each, whereas the individual badges sell for £/€5.99 and the five-packs for £/€18.99.

Which South Park Clog are you adding to your collection?

This is an ad:

This is an ad: