Crocs and Pokémon collide in new collaboration

HQ

Crocs may not be the first choice for weddings or job interviews, but they are comfortable and practical, and therefore continue to be very popular. In addition, Crocs has been very good at hot collaborations, not least with the gaming world, and is now at it again.

This time, they have developed four models in a more... Kanto-inspired collection with Pokémon motifs; Charizard, Gengar, Jigglypuff and Snorlax. In addition to a fitting theme, they also have Pokéballs on the heel area and at the heel strap, and of course there are matching Jibbitz ornaments.

These Crocs will be released later this year, but you can check out what they look like in the Instagram post below. Which variant do you like best?