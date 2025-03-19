Croc: Legend of the Gobbos is launching in April

HQ

Developer Argonaut Games has just announced that Croc: Legend of the Gobbos will be making its arrival imminently. The remastered version of the beloved platformer will be launching on PC and consoles as soon as next month, on April 2 to be exact, and with that in mind we have a release date trailer to gawk at.

Coming to PC via GOG, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch, this version of the game features improved visuals, updated quality of life improvements, and a collection of new additions that we're told will "delight longtime fans and new players alike."

It will offer refined gameplay mechanics, a modern control and camera system, HD graphics, a full Crocipedia that serves as a digital museum for the game, and the original story too, meaning you can expect to have to navigate wonderful levels, defeat enemies, solve quirky puzzles, and ultimately overcome the terrible Baron Dante to save Croc's family.

Speaking about this remastered version, Argonaut's founder Jez San stated: "Our team has worked tirelessly to preserve the charm and nostalgia of the original game while introducing modern enhancements that make it even more enjoyable on today's consoles and PCs. We can't wait for players to dive into Croc's world and experience the magic again."

Will you be checking out Croc: Legend of the Gobbos in April?