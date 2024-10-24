Croc: Legend of the Gobbos confirmed for all console platforms including PS5 Pro

HQ

Ever since we heard about Croc making a comeback in a remastered version of the beloved 1997 title, we've been eagerly awaiting for more information about the game. We finally have something on this front, as developer Argonaut Games has now confirmed the platforms that the title will be available on.

Formerly we were told that the game would be coming to consoles and now we know the exact devices that are being targeted. We can expect the game to debut on PS4, PS5, PS5 Pro, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC (exclusive to GOG). There is no mention of a Nintendo Switch sequel version.

Studio founder Jez San stated: "Croc Legend of the Gobbos is both a nostalgic return for retro-gamers and an exhilarating new adventure for first-timers. We have dedicated ourselves to bringing this remaster to as wide an audience as possible so that fans of PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, Xbox, and PC on GOG can experience the magic and enjoyment of Croc."

With this announcement in mind, we have also been told a little bit extra about a new feature that will be included in the game. This is known as the Crocipedia, which is a "painstakingly curated digital museum that offers fans a deep dive into the game's development. This treasure trove of long-lost assets includes design documents, concept art, animation tests, pre-release music tracks, and exclusive interviews with key members of the talented team behind the game's creation."

We do have a new trailer for the game, which you can see below, and as for its planned launch date, all we are told is that it's still aiming for sometime this year. The croc... sorry, clock is ticking, Argonaut Games.