Croatia to reinstate mandatory military service after 17 years

Croatia will reintroduce mandatory military service for the first time in 17 years, with 800 recruits set to begin basic training next week. The program follows amendments to the country's defence law last year and reflects broader efforts across Europe to strengthen security amid rising tensions with Russia.

The two-month training programme run by the Croatian Armed Forces will include survival skills, self-defence, first aid and drone operation. Conscripts will receive a monthly allowance of about €1,100, credit toward their work records and preferential access to public-sector jobs.

With the change, Croatia joins nine other members of NATO that maintain conscription, including Finland, Sweden and Greece. Officials say about 4,000 recruits will be called up each year as part of the new system...