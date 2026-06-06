Croakwood to bring relaxing town building to PC this winter

Ever wanted to build a cosy town for frogs of all kinds? If so, Texel Raptor's Croakwood might be worth keeping tabs on, especially since it was just revealed that the game is rather close to arriving.

As mentioned in the Wholesome Games Showcase, Croakwood will be launching on PC sometime in the winter. There's no firm date to note as of yet, meaning it could be late 2026 or early 2027, but one thing that is for certain is the Early Access title will be opening its doors sooner rather than later.

For those curious as to what Croakwood is about, the project is all about building a cosy town for frogs from the ground-up, all while exploring a mysterious forest, and meeting quirky characters along the way.

Check out some images of Croakwood below.