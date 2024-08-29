Critics give Beetlejuice Beetlejuice a warm welcome in Venice

HQ

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, the latest directorial outing from horror icon Tim Burton and sequel to his cult classic Beetlejuice from back in 1988 has found success at this year's Venice Film Festival.

After premiering at the event, the film received a standing ovation nearly four minutes long, with Burton and the cast (obviously) beaming. Critics lucky enough to be in attendance have had plenty to say, and plenty good.

The Hollywood Reporter's David Rooney said: "A director with a love for the macabre, finds new life in death" and that Burton has been able to "rediscover the ghoulish mischief of his glory days".

The BBC's official review called the film "a gleefully zany farce packed with knock-out punchlines and great practical effects."

Empire Magazine said that "Michael Keaton has never been Beetlejuicier".

Following on from this premiere, the energy surrounding the film seems to be infectious, and only growing as its official release draws nearer. Burton himself said he has been "re-energised" by Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, so fans have a lot to look forward to when it releases on September 6 (thanks, THR).