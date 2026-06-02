Critical Role, on exploring more stories beyond Vox Machina: "I think we'd do an animated version of everything we've done"

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Tomorrow finally sees the arrival of the eagerly awaited (and dreaded) fourth season of The Legend of Vox Machina, the Prime Video animated series based on Critical Role's first campaign. This fourth batch of episodes will also mark the beginning of the end for the series, as it has been confirmed that the fifth season will also bring the story of their D&D adventuring group to a close.

However, that doesn't mean there will be no more stories created by Matt Mercer and his table of players, comprising Taliesin Jaffe, Ashley Johnson, Liam O'Brien, Sam Riegel, Travis Willingham, Laura Bailey and Marisha Ray. We've already seen the start of a new adventure with the first season of The Mighty Nein, but there are plenty more stories to come in Critical Role. Is there room for new stories? To clear up any doubts, we recently had the chance to interview the Critical Role cast—an interview you can watch below—and put the question to them.

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When we asked the cast whether they would dare to tackle side stories resolved some time later in one-shots (such as Grog's rescue) in future adaptations, Critical Role's CEO and actor Travis Willingham left the door wide open to the idea:

"If it was up to us, I think we would make an animated version of every single thing that we've ever done. We also are big anime fans. We can animate this. So if we could make some OVAs or some animated music videos. Oh my God, yes. Yes, 100%."

"No plans currently, but you never know."

Stay tuned for our special coverage of the premiere of The Legend of Vox Machina Season 4 on Prime Video, as in addition to the series' main cast, we've also had the chance to chat with Wayne Brady, who voices the new Vox Machina member, Taryon Darrington.