Critical Role members explain the main differences between the campaign and The Mighty Nein animated series

On 19 November, Critical Role and adult animation fans have a date marked with dragon fire on their calendars with the premiere of the series The Mighty Nein on Prime Video. For those who don't know what it's about, The Mighty Nein is the name of the group of adventurers that the members of Critical Role controlled in the second Dungeons and Dragons campaign they role-played live via streaming, and for many the best campaign produced by them, to date.

The Mighty Nein is Critical Role's second animated series after The Legend of Vox Machina, which will premiere its fourth season also on Prime Video in early 2026. But to dispel doubts among those who only know the animated side of Critical Role, founding members Travis Willingham and Sam Riegel, who are also director and executive producer of the TV series, respectively, have released a video to explain the differences between the two series, and also to differentiate the narrative from the original role-playing game.

The Mighty Nein's first season will have longer episodes and its story will be structured differently, also anticipating the start of the original campaign to show the origin of each of the main characters. It also looks like there will be more episodes in this first batch than The Legend of Vox Machina got, and it will also be a larger series in production values. Travis Wilingham, who plays Fjord, and Sam Riegel (Nott) have also confirmed new additions to the voice cast for the series, in addition to the other Critical Role members Mark Strong (Trent Ikithon), Anika Noni Rose, Rahul Kohli, Jonathan Frakes, Alan Cumming, Ming-Na Wen, Robbie Daymond, Auli'i Cravalho, and Tim McGraw.

