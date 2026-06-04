Critical Role cast reveal the differences between working on The Legend of Vox Machina and The Mighty Nein

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After finding huge success online with their D&D campaigns, the folks working at Critical Role got the opportunity to team up with Amazon and deliver animated, shortened versions of those campaigns. First came The Legend of Vox Machina, and after its success we've seen The Mighty Nein pull fans old and new back into the fantasy world created by DM Matt Mercer.

Speaking to us in a recent interview ahead of Season 4 of The Legend of Vox Machina, Laura Bailey, Liam O'Brien, Sam Riegel, and Taliesin Jaffe explained what makes them excited about switching from adventure to adventure as they go from voicing one character in Vox Machina to an entirely new persona in The Mighty Nein.

"Personally, I like being an idiot. It's so much fun to not have any filter," Bailey said, explaining that her Vox Machina character Vex feels a lot more calculated than her ditsy but loveable Cleric Jester in the Mighty Nein. O'Brien added that he loves the "spy thriller" energy that Mighty Nein brings to the table.

"The world is smaller, and I like being in that in that in like a smaller space rather than, you know, fighting the dragons and, you know, being avatars of gods and doing all of this, this big stuff," Jaffe added.

Even after so many years of playing together and voicing the same characters, fans will love to hear the gang still enjoy being a part of the fantasy worlds they've helped shape so much. If you want to hear more about Vox Machina Season 4, and how they got Andy Serkis on the cast, check out the full interview below: