Critical Role announces the return of the eight founding members to participate in Campaign 4

In case you haven't noticed, at Gamereactor we're not just fans of video games, movies, series, gadgets and cutting-edge hardware. We also have a little corner in our hearts for the tabletop gaming segments, and of course for role-playing games like Dungeons & Dragons. That's why we always keep a close eye on Critical Role and its expansive universe.

The company, creators also of the animated series The Legend of Vox Machina (and the upcoming The Mighty Nein), is preparing the next chapter of its entrepreneurial journey with a lot of changes on its tenth anniversary, and all of them are condensed in the imminent start of Campaign 4, directed by Brennan Lee Mulligan. Now CR's top executives Travis Willingham, Marisha Ray and Matt Mercer (as well as Lee Mulligan himself) have detailed what's new and what the main features will be for this Campaign 4.

For starters, the best possible news: The eight founding members of Critical Role will once again be sitting around the gaming table, though this time Matt Mercer will be doing so as a player. They have also announced that despite having developed their own tabletop role-playing game Daggerheart, Campaign 4 will be governed by the official Dungeons & Dragons rules of 2024 (i.e. the revised 5th Edition). Daggerheart ruleset will still be present in Critical Role streams for one-shots and small side campaigns.

And not only that: In addition to having Brennan Lee Mulligan as GM, the table will grow to a total of 13 members, as follows:



Laura Bailey



Luis Carazo



Robbie Daymond



Aabriya Iyengar



Taliesin Jaffe



Ashley Johnson



Matthew Mercer



Whitney Moore



Liam O'Brien



Marisha Ray



Sam Riegel



Alex Ward



Travis Willingham



Campaign 4 will take place in a new universe called Aramán, and the team has also shown some information about the worldbuilding of the story and how the first episodes of the series, which is expected to last at least three years, will be set up. We don't want to give anything else away in case you plan to follow along spoiler-free, but you can watch the full presentation of Critical Role Campaign 4 below.