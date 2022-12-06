Criterion would "love" to make a new Burnout game

HQ

Criterion has just released their first game in the Need for Speed series since the series was handed over to them, and unfortunately it doesn't seem to be the slam dunk many fans were hoping for. There could be a multitude of reasons for that, but many might have been hoping for more... well, Burnout.

But what are the plans for that series anyway? Well, while Criterion itself would love to make another one, there are no immediate plans, it seems. In an interview with Eurogamer, studio veteran Kieran Crimmins says the following:

"Yeah, absolutely. I hope so. It's not something we're looking at doing now. It's not my next game or anything like that. Not that I could say if it wasn't, but I guess I can say that it's not the next game I will work on. But if you're talking about the two games that the studio has the most passion for, they're obviously Need for Speed and Burnout. We love those two franchises, and Burnout has a unique take on racing that I think would be absolutely phenomenal now. So I guess what I'm saying is, I would love to do that. And I hope that if everything goes well with these games, and we can expand the team, then maybe we can make one of those as well. It's not in the immediate future plans or anything like that, but man, it'd be really fun."

