Criterion Games loses five key employees

Having just released Need for Speed Unbound, EA-owned Criterion Games is reshuffling its leadership positions as several leading employees have left the company.

Leaving are Matt Webster, VP and GM of Criterion, executive producer Pete Lake, senior technical director Andrei Shires, head of studio development Alan McDairmant and head of content Steve Uphill. All five employees had more than ten years experience at Criterion, and they are leaving to "explore new opportunities outside of EA," according to Gamesindustry.biz.

New executive producer for Need for Speed is Charity Joy, who has previously worked on the EA Sports UFC series, while Geoff Smith takes on the role as senior director of Product Development for Need for Speed having previously worked at a similar position at Codemasters.

"As we look ahead, we know there's a strong opportunity to evolve our games and experiences, and bring them to an even broader audience of fans - with our long-term strategy centred on our strengths in licensed motorsports as well as arcade/open-world racing," says David Rutter, GM of EA's racing group.

As Need for Speed Unbound was rather mediocre (at least according to our review), hopefully the new blood is what is needed to bring the long-running series back on course.