Cristin Milioti won't show up in The Batman - Part II

HQ

Almost exactly a year ago, the first episode of The Penguin debuted on HBO Max. Colin Farrell's portrayal of the old bogeyman turned out to be a cold-blooded psychopath without any inhibitions whatsoever. The ratings and viewership figures were sky-high, and the other day the series won no less than eight Emmys.

One of them, Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie, went to Cristin Milioti, who has been hugely praised for her performance as Sofia "Falcone" Gigante. And with all that said, it's no surprise that people were hoping to see more of her in the upcoming The Batman - Part II. But... that's not going to happen.

During the Emmy Awards, MTV (via Instagram) had the opportunity to interview executive producer Matt Reeves, who delivered some disappointing news. Milioti will not be appearing at all, simply because they were too far into the film's production to make changes after its success:

"Cristin's not in this one. But that's because we were so deep into the script by the time we were in the show, so. But we'll see. I mean, I think she's incredible. What she did in the show is just astonishing."

That said, it's not impossible that she'll show up in other contexts, and Reeves says it would be "really exciting to do something with her." Let's hope so, or what do you think?