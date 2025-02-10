Cristin Milioti wants to appear in The Batman universe again

HQ

Alongside Colin Farrell's transformational performance as Oswald Cobb in The Penguin, Cristin Milioti gave us an incredible, grounded look at Sofia Falcone in the show, and impressed both fans and critics alike.

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter at the Critics Choice Awards this past weekend (where Milioti won for her performance in The Penguin), she was asked if she'd be up for another run as Falcone.

"It's my wildest hope and dream," she said. "I would be there in a heartbeat." When asked if she wanted her own spin-off show or to appear in a movie, Millioti said she would be interested in "all of the above."

Unlike Farrell, Milioti didn't have to go through hours of make-up to become her character in the show, which likely means a return seems much more doable. We'll have to see if Reeves can find some room for Falcone's character in the upcoming The Batman sequel, which is set to release in 2027.