Cristin Milioti reflects on her role as Sofia Falcone in The Penguin

Cristin Milioti's portrayal of Sofia Falcone in The Penguin has taken the actor on an unexpected journey, one that has exceeded her wildest dreams. In a recent interview with IndieWire, Milioti shared her initial fears of taking on such a high-profile role, particularly in a Batman universe that she had always admired. Despite the challenges of playing a character steeped in trauma and isolation, Milioti found herself embracing Sofia's complexity, describing the show as "a huge, grand, heightened opera." The role pushed Milioti both physically and emotionally, but she was thrilled to see the positive reception it garnered from fans and critics alike.

The physical demands of Sofia were intense, with Milioti recalling how she had to stretch during lunch breaks to relieve her muscles after being strapped in chains for scenes. But it wasn't all physical; the emotional work required deep research into mental institutions and the effects of long-term trauma. She explained that, while initially nervous about working in such a massive franchise, the collaboration with director Helen Shaver and showrunner Lauren LeFranc helped her feel more confident. "It's just been wild," Milioti said, reflecting on how the experience became a dream come true.

While Sofia's actions are often morally ambiguous, Milioti found a surprising connection with viewers, especially women who found the character's journey cathartic. "It's incredible," she noted, sharing that many women have reached out to her, expressing how empowering it was to see Sofia take control of her fate. As The Penguin continues to captivate audiences, many are left wondering what direction Sofia's story might take in future seasons.

What do you think, will Sofia find redemption, or will her thirst for revenge take centre stage in the next chapter?