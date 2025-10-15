Cristiano Ronaldo's brace gets him closer to 1000-goal challenge, despite Portugal draw

HQ

Cristiano Ronaldo scored a brace for Portugal on Tuesday evening, but failed to qualify today for World Cup: a victory over Hungary would have been enough to mathematically qualify for next summer's competition, but a 2-2 draw against Hungary left them waiting one month. Still, with 10 points for Portugall, 5 for Hungary, 3 for Ireland, the situation is quite favourable.

Ronaldo was against the star of the show: with his two goals, he has become the top goal scorer in World Cup qualfying (40, surpassing retired Guatemalan player Carlos Ruiz with 39, and Messi with 36).

Ronaldo has now scored 143 goals with Portugal, where he has been playing since 2003 in 225 appearances. It is also his 948th career goal, counting country and clubs like Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus, Sporting and Al-Nassr. At 40, he knows that the number of 1,000 official goals in his career is reachable, and wants to keep playing for Portugal and his Saudi club until he makes it...

The first football billionaire, Ronaldo has a contract running until 2027. Another of his goals at the end of his career is to once play with his son, Cristiano Ronaldo Jr., who is 15 now.