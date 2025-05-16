Cristiano Ronaldo tops Forbes' highest-paid athletes list again, almost doubles the second

HQ

Cristiano Ronaldo is 40. Most elite football players have been long retired when they reach that age, or moved to less demanding and less wealthy leagues, in concordance with their diminshing sporting returns. But not CR7. The Portughese not only still plays, but he is the best paid athlete to do so... by large.

Forbes has published its anual list for the highest-paid athletes, and Cristiano Ronaldo once again tops the list for the third year in a row. And his earnings are outsdanting: $275m in total, (£206.6m, €245m). $15m more than last year, when he also topped the list.

That's how much Saudi side Al Nassr values the Real Madrud, Juventus and Manchester United legend, with the majority of the money coming from on-field earnings ($225m). Of course, he also makes a lot of money from lucrative sponsorship deals.

The best paid athletes come from Saudi Pro League, MSL, NBA, NFL, MLB and boxing

Ronaldo's earnings are nearly twice as much as the second highest paid athlete, NBA star Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors), whose annual earnings were about $156m (£117.2m, €139m). Third is former boxer Tyson Fury, with $146m.

Dak Prescott (NFL, Dallas Cowboys, $137m) and Leo Messi (Inter Miami, $135m) complete the top 5, followed by Baseball stars (Juan Soto, Shohei Ohtani), NBA (LeBron James, Kevin Durant) as well as Karim Benzema, who followed a similar path than his Madrid ex-colleague... with better results: Benzema lifter yesterday the Saudi Pro League title with Al Ittihad.