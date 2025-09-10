Cristiano Ronaldo ties record in World Cup qualifiers in 3-2 victory over Hungary

HQ

Portugal won an exciting 3-2 match with Hungary on Tuesday, and Cristiano Ronaldo tied a record in World Cup qualifiers for European teams. His penalty goal was the 39th goal in World Cup qualifiers, tying with Carlos Ruiz as the top goal scorer in World Cup qualifiers.

In the match played in Budapest, Barnabas Verga scored the opener and in the 84th minute it seemed that Hungary would snatch at point out of Portugal. But Joao Cancelo "cancelled" Hungary's plans two minutes later.

Portugal, recent Nations League champions, lead Group F with two victories. The remaining four games will be played in October and November. The group leader will get direct qualification to World Cup next summer, and the runner-up will go to play-offs.