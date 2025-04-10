Cristiano Ronaldo teams up with Matthew Vaughn for production company

HQ

In an unexpected turn of events, Portuguese footballing icon Cristiano Ronaldo and veteran filmmaker Matthew Vaughn has announced a collaboration that sees the pair teaming up for a movie production company.

Known as UV-MARV, this is regarded as "an independent joint venture film studio embracing innovative technology, with a nod to tradition," and it has seemingly been in operation longer than expected, as we're told that two action films have already been financed and produced and work is commencing on a third, all as part of the same series.

Speaking about the creation of UV-MARV, Ronaldo stated: "This is an exciting chapter for me, as I look ahead to new ventures in business."

Vaughn added: "Cristiano has created stories on the pitch that I could never have written, and I look forward to creating inspiring movies with him - he's a real-life superhero."

There is no word as to what the two financed films are, but we are informed that UV-MARV intends to release the first "soon". The one thing that is worth noting is that Vaughn is currently attached as a writer, producer, director on two upcoming Kingsman projects (The King's Man: The Traitor King and Kingsman: The Blue Blood), so perhaps these are the films being referenced...