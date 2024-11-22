Cristiano Ronaldo talks with Mr. Beast about the possibility of playing with his son

HQ

Cristiano Ronaldo launched his YouTube channel early this summer, and this week he tried to "break the Internet" by meeting with YouTube's biggest personality: Mr. Beast. The video already tracks 19 million views in the first 24 hours.

The 14-minute talk with Mr. Beast has left several moments and takeways for CR7 and/or Mr. Beast fans, including the amount of money they have or measuring sizes (of subscribers): Mr. Beast has 331 million subscribers, so he is practically unreachable.

But currently, UR . Cristiano has 68,1 million subscribers, ranked #29 in the world. Mr. Beast believes that, if the Portuguese player brings in more guests, including other footballers, he could become world's largest youtuber.

In fact, many people thouht Cristiano was going to bring career-long rival Messi to his channel. Thay wasn't the case, at least for now, but next week a Part-2 video will release in Mr. Beast channel.

Perhaps the most interesting question asked was whether Ronaldo is planning on playing with his son. Cristiano Jr., born in 2010, is also a footballer, but he is only forteen. Mr. Beast asked if Cristiano will emulate LeBron James, who is now playing with his son Bronny James at Los Angeles Lakers.

"Maybe, we'll see. He is fourteen now", Ronaldo said. "We'll see how my legs are", he added when Mr. Beast suggested they could play when Jr. turns 17 (and his father would be 42).