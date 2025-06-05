Cristiano Ronaldo silences Germany and takes Portugal to Nations League final

HQ

Cristiano Ronaldo may be 40, but still contributes to Portugal. The strikers scored the final goal of the Nations League semi-final between Portugal and Germany, ending 2-1, giving them a ticket to the final on Sunday. Florian Wirtz opened the scoredboard in the second half with an assist by Nick Woltemade (in his debut with the senior German squad), but that gave way to a big reaction by Portugal, with two goals in five minutes by Conceiçao and Ronaldo.

The hosts of the fourth ever Nations League, and the only ones with no titles (France, Portugal and Spain have one title each) will have to settle for a third place in the third place match on Sunday afternoon. The final, on Sunday at 20:00 BST, 21:00 CEST, will have either France or Spain, depending on the result of the match on June 5th at the same hour.

It's true that Ronaldo's goal was a gift by Nuno Mendes and Bruno Fernandes, but after not scoring a single goal in the UEFA Euro 2024, including missing a penalty, Ronaldo can take pride in being key for Portugal's victory in what most likely will be his penultimate competition... if he gets in shape to the World Cup next year.