Cristiano Ronaldo signs contract extension with Al Nassr until 2027, will be 42 by then

One month ago, Cristiano Ronaldo posted that "the chapter is over", seemingly indicating that his time at Al-Nassr had come to an end. The Portuguese star spent two years in the Saudi Pro League side, bringing more attention than ever to a league that it's attracting more and more veteran players from the top leagues in Europe who choose to end their careers there.

Many argue which one is better and more competitive, Ronaldo's Saudi Pro League or Messi's MLS. In reality, for some players it effectively work as a elephant graveyard, and it seems now sure that Ronald will end his career there: contrary to last month's reports, it's been confirmed that Ronaldo has signed a new deal, ending in 2027.

The Saudi team made it official today: a contract extension for two years, until June 2027. It is no secret that Ronaldo, 40 years-old, wants to stay in form to play World Cup 2026, so the fact that he is staying for at least one more years after that is a sign of commitment to the team... that has made him the best paid athlete in the world for two years in a row.

Cristiano Ronaldo has yet to win the Saudi League

Despite some minor successes, Al-Nassr hasn't won the Saudi Pro League with Ronaldo as their player. This year, they lost with significant distance to Al-Ittihad, where Karim Benzema plays.

Another fan theory is that Ronaldo's dream is to one day play alongside his son, Cristiano Ronaldo Jr., who is 14 at the moment, but has already made his debut with the U15 Portugal team.