Cristiano Ronaldo says who is best player of all time: "I didn't see anyone better than me"

Cristiano Ronaldo, who turns 40 tomorrow February 5, conceded a long interview with Spanish TV channel La Sexta, where he talked about a number of topics: his life in Saudi Arabia, his view on the Saudi Pro League (which he believes is better than the MSL), his exit from Real Madrid (he still considers it his home and his favourite club), his future (he doesn't want to become a manager, but could be a club owner), his relatioship with Leo Messi (which he describes as "healthy rivalry")...

But the quote that is making the rounds is when he describes himself as "the best player ever". "I think I'm the most complete player ever. It's my opinion. I do everything in football, I'm a good header, I shot good free-kicks, I'm good with my left foot, I'm quick, I'm strong, I jump. It's one thing to have preferences, if you like Messi, Pelé, Maradona, I understand that and respect that, buy saying that Cristiano isn't complete is a lie. I'm the most complete".

"Honestly, I didn't see anyone better than me."

Cristiano doesn't want to talk (yet) about scoring 1,000 goals...

Cristiano also talked about his retirement: he knows it's coming, but he feels that he could still make a difference "one or two more years", and says he lives in the present. It's been talked about about the possibility of him scoring 1,000 goals, which would make him the only player to score that quantity (he is already the top scorer ever with 923 goals, with two goals scored last night with his club Al-Nassr).

"People are getting on my nerves about the 1,000 goals. I'm scoring a lot of goals and people don't value my goals, they just say 'there are 85 left'. I don't like that. I don't like it" Ronaldo doesn't seem to care too much (at least at the moment).

"Things have to happen naturally. If you score 920 or 930 goals... I'm the best in history at scoring goals. If I get to 1,000, that's f... cking great. I don't know if I'll get there, if one day I wake up unmotivated. Living in the moment is nicer than thinking long-term. You value competitions more."

He might have time if he manages to keep up the pace: he has scored 50 goals aged 39. And there's a World Cup coming up, although he is unsure if he will play it. "There's a year and a half to go until the World Cup, there are so many things before. I would like to, but I'm not obsessed with it either".