Cristiano Ronaldo says Messi isn't better than him, "I don't want to be humble"

Cristiano Ronaldo has said that "Messi isn't better than him" and that he the reports that he became football's first billionaire last week was not true, because it was "so many years ago". Those are some snippets from the Piers Morgan interview on Cristiano Ronaldo, labelled "the most personal interview of his life", to be released tomorrow, Tuesday, at 15:00 CET on the Piers Morgan Uncensored channel.

Two teasers were released of the interview, in which Morgan asks Ronaldo about the comments recently made by his former Manchester United teammate Wayne Rooney, where the Englishman said that "Messi is better than Cristiano". The Portuguese star said "no problem, I don't agree, I don't want to be humble" (in the heavily edited teaser).

Rooney made those comments last September, where he also praised Ronaldo, saying that he's an "absolute genius" and "I don't think people realise actually how close me and him were. Ronaldo's a killer and people think because I've said Messi is better than Ronaldo, I don't like him or speak down on him."

The interview with Piers Morgan will also talk about his personal life, including his proposal to Georgina, a message he wrote to Donald Trump saying "pray for peace" and why he didn't attend Diogo Jota's funeral.

Earlier this year, in another interview he said that "he thinks he is the best footballer in history". "Honestly, I didn't see anyone better than me."

Aged 40, Ronaldo still has a contract until 2027 in his club Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia, where he has not yet won a major trophy, and will play World Cup 2026 next summer.