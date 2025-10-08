Cristiano Ronaldo reflects on his inevitable retirement: " I know I don't have many years left to play"

HQ

Cristiano Ronaldo, back in Portugal to headline his national team for the upcoming World Cup qualifying matches against Ireland and Hungary, was first honours at the Portugal Football Globes ceremony, receiving the Globe Prestige Award, where he gave a long speech reflecting on the few time he still has left as a professional football players.

"I want to keep playing for a few more years. I'm still producing good things, helping my club and the National Team. Why not continue? I'm sure when I retire, I'll leave fulfilled because I gave everything", he said.

"My family says it's time to quit, and they ask me why I want to score 1,000 goals when I've already scored 900 or so. But deep down, I don't think that way. Right now, I'm enjoying the moment. I know I don't have many years left to play, but the little time I do have, I have to enjoy it to the fullest" he added.

"If I could, I would play football only for the National Team, I wouldn't play for any other club, because it is the pinnacle and the summit of a football player", he said, talking about his passion for the Portuguese team after 22 years.

Cristiano Ronaldo will turn 41 in February, but his appearance at World Cup 2026 seems certain, as he still has a contract running during 2026 for Al-Nassr... with the option of extending it to 2027.