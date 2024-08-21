Cristiano Ronaldo opens a Youtube channel and gets a million subscribers in just an hour and a half

HQ

Footballer (and investor in video game projects, such as the upcoming UFL) Cristiano Ronaldo has decided to become a youtuber. The Real Madrid star and former player opened a YouTube channel today, 21 August, where, in addition to sharing his passion for football with viewers, he will also talk about nutrition, healthy lifestyles and other interests.

A varied offering, no doubt about it, which has also had an instant reception: The channel reached one million subscribers in just an hour and a half since it was launched, and now has more than three million subscribers. He has uploaded 18 videos, so the current Portuguese player of Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr has had plenty of time.

If you too would like to join the "Ronaldo" craze on Youtube, you can check him out here.

Thanks, Variety.