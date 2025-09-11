Cristiano Ronaldo named "best of all time" at Liga Portugal awards

HQ

Cristiano Ronaldo is still scoring goals at 40, and aims to take part in World Cup next summer, which would make him the player with more World Cup appearances in history (every cup since 2006)... unless Messi decides to go. More recently, the Portuguese striker tied the record of Carlos Ruiz for most goals at World Cup qualifiers, 39, as he helped Portugal win against Hungary.

Although Ronaldo will seemingly end his career in Saudi Arabia, his "last dance" could be with Portugal at World Cup. He started his football career at Sporting CP between 2002 and 2003, and never returned to the Portuguese League, playing for Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus before joining Al-Nassr. Despite his age, his contract with Al Nassr extends until 2027.

However, Liga Portugal has decided to name him "O Melhor de Sempre", the best player of all time, at the third edition of Liga Portugal Awards. "He marked an era and will leave an indelible mark on world football", the Portuguese league said, highlighting "his work ethic, competitiveness, and decisiveness in crucial moments".

"As you can imagine, it's a great honor for me to win something for my country. I want to thank all my teammates who helped me throughout my career win this wonderful trophy. I also want to thank all the coaches and everyone who helped me on this journey to always be better. So, thank you all very much, and enjoy," Cristiano Ronaldo said.