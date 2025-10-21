Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. called for the first time for Portugal U16 team

HQ

Months after being called for the U15 Portuguese National Team (where he ended scoring two goals in the final of a youth tournament in Croatia), Cristiano Ronaldo Jr., the eldest son of Cristiano Ronaldo, has been called to the Seleçao U16s, the national squad for under 16, as part of a friendly tournament in Turkey in October and November.

Cristiano dos Santos, aged 15, currently plays for the youth team in Al-Nassr, alongside his father, who once talked about his dream of playing in the same team with his son one day, mimicking what LeBron James did with his son Bronny James at NBA last year.

Cristiano Ronaldo Sr. also made his debut for Portugal in the U-15 team in 2001, climbing through all levels of the youth sides and making his senior debut at the age of 18. He has now made 225 appearances for the national team, scoring 143 goals with Portugal, including a recent brace in World Cup 2026 qualifiers.