HQ

Cristiano Ronaldo Júnior, aged 14, the eldest son of the Portuguese star, has been called for the first time to the U15 Portuguese Squad. He will take part in the Vlatko Markovic International Tournament in Croatia, playing against England, Japan, and Greece, his first call for the Under-15s Portuguese team.

Crsitiano Ronaldo Jr. follows the footstepes of his father, who also made his debut for Portugal in the U-15 team in 2001, climbing into all levels of the youth sides, eventually making his senior debut aged 18 in 2003. He went on to make 219 international senior appearances, scoring 136 goals so far, both world records.

Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. (that's his full name) currently plays at the youth academy in Al-Nassr, Saudi Arabia, after previously playing for Juventus and Manchester United academies.

Cristiano Ronaldo, who turned 40 in February, has expressed some time his desire to one day play professional football with his son, something that very few athletes can accomplish (LeBron James did It early this season with Los Angeles Lakers). His next goal, however, is reaching his sixth World Cup appearance in 2026, keeping in shape by continuing playing with Al Nassr for at least one more year, with a deal apparently close to happening.