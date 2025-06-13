Cristiano Ronaldo joins the Esports World Cup as a global ambassador

HQ

In around a month, the Esports World Cup will return and kick back off, presenting around eight weeks of competition spanning over 20 titles and with over $70 million on offer. Needless to say, for esports organisations, professional players, and fans, there will be a lot to be excited about.

Clearly the allure of this massive competition has now drawn the interest of another immensely popular sporting legend, as Cristiano Ronaldo is joining the festival as one of its global ambassadors.

As for what the EWC hopes this appointment will achieve, in the announcement post, we're told this "marks a defining milestone for the Esports World Cup and signals the continued rise of competitive gaming as a global sport."

We can expect Ronaldo to have a more significant role at the event this year than he did in the past, including seeing him "headline the tournament's global campaign leading up to and throughout the seven-week competition and festival in Riyadh."

Speaking about taking on this ambassador role, Ronaldo stated: "Sport is always evolving - and esports is one more frontier. The commitment, drive, talent, and intensity I have been able to see in esports athletes is no different from what I've experienced on the pitch. I'm proud to stand alongside these competitors and be part of a global event that's inspiring a new generation."

The first events for the EWC this year will occur from July 8th and the last is being saved for August 24th, with a mega Counter-Strike 2 event closing the festival.