Cristiano Ronaldo facing three-match ban for violent conduct, could miss start of World Cup 2026

Cristiano Ronaldo received Thursday night his first ever red card as a player for Portugal. After 226 appearances with the senior national team since 2003, it was the first time he was sent off, after hitting with his elbow Irish defender Dara O'Shea in the penalty area. It came at the 61th minute of a 2-0 defeat against Ireland for World Cup qualifiers, that forces the Portuguese team to win against Armenia next Monday, or hope that Hungary doesn't win Ireland.

In reality, World Cup qualification is very likely, given the big difference between Portugal and Aremania, but Portugal now faces a problem: Ronaldo could be given a sanction for violent conduct. Naturally, Ronaldo won't be with his team against Aremania next Monday, but if he's given a sanction by FIFA, he could receive a three-match ban... and that would mean missing the first two World Cup group matches.

According to FIFA's disciplinary code, "Players and officials shall be suspended for misconduct as specified below (...) at least three matches or an appropriate period of time for assault, including elbowing, punching, kicking, biting, spitting or hitting an opponent or a person other than a match official".

The action that cost Ronaldo his first red card with Portugal

The referee considers that the elbowing happened: Ronaldo was initially shown a yellow card, but after a VAR check, the Swedish referee Glenn Nyberg showed him a red card. Portugal coach Roberto Martinez disagrees, hinks it wasn't a hit with an elbow but the whole body, "but from where the camera is, it looks like an elbow".

"The red card is just a captain that has never been sent off before in 226 games - I think that just deserves credit - and today, I thought it was a bit harsh because he cares about the team", Martínez said.

The moment was particularly dramatic because Ronaldo made mocking gestures of crying after the foul, right before being shown a red card. He then sarcastically applauded Irish spectators as they mocked him back.

Ronaldo will miss next Monday's match against Armenia. If they win it, they will qualify for World Cup. If not, Portugal would play the European play-off matches in March. Now it's up to FIFA to decide if Ronaldo is given a longer ban that would cause him to miss two matches in the play-offs... or the group stage of World Cup.

