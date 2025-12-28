Cristiano Ronaldo edges closer to the 1,000 goal challenge: 40 in 2025 alone, 44 to go

HQ

Cristiano Ronaldo scored a brace in a 3-0 victory for Al-Nassr against Al Akhdoud, and is getting closer to his ultimate goal of scoring over 1,000 goals in his career. Specifically, he would need to score 44 more goals, as his current goal tally is 956 goals.

Is it feasible? Yes, considering that he has scored 40 goals in 2025 alone, and is currently contracted until 2027 for Al-Nassr. This current season at the Saudi Pro League, Ronaldo has scored 12 goals in 10 games, and is tied with teammate Joao Felix as the top goal scorer of the competition, while Al-Nassr is at the top of the league with 30 points, having won all matches.

Ronaldo has not yet won the Saudi Pro League since he joined in 2023, only winning a minor trophy in 2023. Despite his age (he will turn 41 on February 5) he is still expected to play another full season and a half at the Saudi Pro League, with World Cup 2026 in the middle...

Do you think Cristiano Ronaldo will end up scoring 1,000 goals in his career?