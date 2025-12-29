Cristiano Ronaldo confirms commitment to reach 1,000 goals before retiring

HQ

Cristiano Ronaldo had an eventful weekend, as he scored a brace in a Saudi Pro League match for Al Nassr on Saturday, and picked an award for best Middle-Eastern player at the Globe Soccer Awards. When he picked the award, he confirmed he continues to be motivated, and will work to achieve his goal of scoring 1,000 goals.

After the two goals he scored on Saturday, he has now scored 956 goals (counted as "official" goals) for clubs and country in his career. He is ony 44 goals away from the achievement, and he could achieve it in the next two years, as he has scored 40 in 2025. He has now scored more than 40 goals in 14 different calendar years across his career (his record if 63 goals for Portugal and Real Madrid in 2013).

"My passion is high and I want to continue. It doesn't matter where I play, whether in the Middle East or Europe. I always enjoy playing football and I want to keep going", Ronaldo said. "I will reach the number (1000 goals) for sure, if no injuries."

Ronaldo will turn 41 next February, but is contracted with Al Nassr until 2027, and will play World Cup next summer. He reflected on his retirement recently in an interview with Piers Morgan, admitting he "doesn't have many years left to play".