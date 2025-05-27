Cristiano Ronaldo confirms "chapter is over" with rumours about a move to a Club World Cup side

HQ

Cristiano Ronaldo has confirmed that he is leaving Al-Nassr. After two relatively trophy-less years without winning Saudi Pro League or AFC Champions League Elite (he won Arab Club Champions Cup in 2023, a competition organised by the independent Union of Arab Football Associations, with no association with FIFA, that only takes place sporadically), Ronaldo has posted that "The chapter is over. The story? Still being written. Grateful to all."

Despite being the best paid athlete in the world, Ronaldo will not continue with Al-Nassr. Therefore, is is unlikely he will remain in Saudi Arabia. Where next? Gianni Infantino, FIFA president, said that Cristiano Ronaldo "may play in the Club World Cup, who knows", in an interview with youtuber IShowSpeed.

The FIFA Club World Cup takes place between June 15 and July 13, with 32 clubs participating. Los Angeles FC and Club América play a match on May 31 to take the place of Club León, disqualified.

Which team will Cristiano Ronaldo join in extremis to play FIFA Club World Cup?

Al-Nassr did not qualify for Club World Cup, with Al-Hilal (Neymar's former club) being the only Saudi in the club competition. A team that does participate is Mexican CF Monterrey, where Ronaldo could meet with his former Madrid teammate Sergio Ramos... while some Madrid fans dream of a "last dance" with Real Madrid.

What seems sure is that Infantino and Ronaldo are doing everything they can so that Cristiano Ronaldo doesn't miss the FIFA Club World Cup... just for the sake of having Ronaldo in it, whose retirement will certainly come before the next Club World Cup in 2029, potentially playing against Leo Messi (Inter Miami) for the final time. It feels more "fan service" than actual logical sporting decisions, but they are betting big on Club World Cup drawing a lot of money and attracting North American fans into 'soccer', so nothing may be off the table...