Cristiano Ronaldo rumoured to sign a new deal at Al Nassr, could still be playing at 42

HQ

Cristiano Ronaldo, the best football player of all-time according to himself, ends contract this year with Al-Nassr, the Saudi Pro League club. However, according to talkSPORT, the Portuguese star is expected to extend his stay in Saudi Arabia for one year, and maybe two more years.

Apparently, they are confident that he will sign a similar contract: 200 million euros per year, plus bonuses and endorsements. It would be a one year contract, with the possibility of signing another. If he fulfils both years, he would end up playing football at 42 years old (he turned 40 on February 5).

It is expected that Ronaldo is aiming to play the World Cup next year, so another year at Al-Nassr is almost a given. However, knowing that his retirement is close, Saudi Arabia is reportedly tempting him to stay and become an ambassador for the 2034 World Cup, which will take place there.

In fact, in an interview with Mr. Beast last November, Ronaldo talked about the possibility of playing with his son, Cristiano Jr. Born in 2010, Ronaldo would have to wait until he is at least 17 to play together, emulating LeBron and Bronny James... so maybe he is seriously considering playing at 42 years of age.