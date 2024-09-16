Cristiano Ronaldo breaks another record... by becoming first person to have over 1 billion social media followers

HQ

There are only a handful of people around the world that are more famous than footballer Cristiano Ronaldo. While still competing in football at the highest levels of the Saudi Pro League and in international play on the Portuguese national side, the striker is in the sunset era of his legendary career which has spanned stints at Manchester United, Real Madrid, and Juventus, where he has won more trophies than you can count.

But we all know about Ronaldo's football career and that's not what we're talking about today. Rather we're looking at his social media following, which has now clocked over the 1 billion total followers milestone, which makes Ronaldo the first person ever to amass such a following, despite the best efforts of folk like Selena Gomez, Taylor Swift, and his greatest footballing rival, Lionel Messi.

Speaking about the milestone, Ronaldo adds: "From the streets of Madeira to the biggest stages in the world, I've always played for my family and for you, and now 1 billion of us stand together.

"You've been with me every step of the way, through all the highs and the lows. This journey is our journey, and together, we've shown that there are no limits to what we can achieve.

"Thank you for believing in me, for your support, and for being part of my life. The best is yet to come, and we'll keep pushing, winning, and making history together."

