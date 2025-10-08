Cristiano Ronaldo becomes the first football billionaire, according to Bloomberg

HQ

Cristiano Ronaldo, who regularly tops Forbes' list of highest-paid athletes in the world, has broken a new glass ceiling by becoming the first billionaire footballer, according to a report from Bloomberg Billionaires Index, valuing the net worth of the Portuguese striker at $1.4 billion.

According to the report, Ronaldo earned more than $550 million in salary between 2002 and 2023. His move to Al-Nassr in 2023 came with the highest ever salary for a football player, around $200 million annually plus bonuses.

But the 40-year-old has lucrative agreements for brands, like Nike, who earns him $18 million annually, and other luxury brands like Armani or Castrol, who inject around $175 million to his fortune.

Just yesterday, Ronaldo received an award in Portugal where he touched on his soon retirement from football. However, he's still posed to play World Cup 2026 next summer (20 years after his first World Cup appearance) and has a contract with Al-Hilal until 2027.