Cristiano Ronaldo-backed UFL to get a PC version

While many of you no doubt would have been diving into the Cristiano Ronaldo-backed football video game UFL next week, the recent delay means that you will now have to wait all the way until December to experience the title.

But the good news with that delay means that when the full launch does arrive, you will now be able to play the game on either PS5, Xbox Series X/S, or PC, as a PC version of the game has now been announced too.

CEO of developer Strikerz Inc., Eugene Nashilov, stated, "We're excited to see how PC gamers will embrace the UFL experience, and while this is a big milestone in our journey, we equally recognise that this is just the beginning of UFL's expansion to new platforms and gamers. While it's too early to announce a specific release date, I hope the launch of the game's Steam page will make the wait for the PC version a bit more exciting for our players."

UFL will now be launching on December 5, so be sure to mark that day down on your calendars if you're interested to see what the eFootball and EA Sports FC competitor has in store.