Crisol: Theatre of Idols will take players on a "rollercoaster of tension"

At this year's IndieDevDay, another game that caught our eye was Vermila Studios' upcoming survival horror, Crisol: Theatre of Idols.

The game is unique as it draws heavily from Spanish folklore, and it features a mechanic where your blood is used for both health and ammo. During the event, we were lucky enough to catch up with Vermila Studios' CEO and co-founder David Carrasco and we asked him about the game's lore and survival horror elements.

We asked Carrasco why he felt Spanish folklore hasn't been featured as frequently in games until recently. He told us "I think one of the main reasons why Spain hasn't been pushed forward is that the market wasn't mature enough. So they were scared of pushing one culture that may not be as well known as British or American. So as of late, they have been seeing it is very deep and can be utilised in many ways."

When asked about how the game's survival horror will deliver its thrills, Carrasco said "We are survival horror, so we use horror as a narrative element." He continued "It takes you on a rollercoaster of tension, it's not a continuous jump scare; it has a good mix of puzzles, action and narrative. At the same time, one of the key elements in the game is that your blood that you need to recover your health, is also used to reload your weapons."

Crisol: Theatre of Idols is planned to launch at an unconfirmed date in 2025.

You can check out the full interview below: