Crisol: Theater of Idols producer on horror inspirations and working with Blumhouse

Crisol: Theater of Idols is an upcoming survival horror that really looks to put the survival element back in the forefront. Using your blood for fighting, you can't just turn into a one-man army against your scary enemies, and will have a tough time if combat is your first response in every encounter.

Speaking with developer Vermila Studios' CEO and executive producer David Carrasco, we spoke about many aspects of Crisol: Theater of Idols. Particularly, we asked about working with Blumhouse Games, an off shoot of Blumhouse Studios, the production company behind some massive horror hits.

"For us, it's been just like a dream made true. I always say a dream made in hell, where we got to partner up with masters of horror. And they never pushed us to make anything they wanted. They always gave us the chance to make anything we wanted," Carrasco explained. "We have in mind what we wanted for our game. And if there's any partnering up opportunities with the right piece, that could be something maybe for the future, who knows. But it's not something that we've looked for or they wanted to do."

If there were future partnerships, it'd be easy to see how a game like Crisol would stand out. We also asked about the game's visual inspirations, to which Carrasco responded:

"Well, the enemies have a lot of inspiration from art and more specifically, in some cases, from Catholic art, like polychromatic statues, glass, like vidriera, glass art, where when you go into a cathedral or a church, you see those images and sometimes they are both magnificent and a little bit creepy at the same time. So we tried to capture that and mix it with older art that may feel a little bit like aged and decrepit and made our own and created quite a sort of enemies, like an assortment."

Check out the full Crisol: Theater of Idols interview below, and keep an eye out for the game later this year.