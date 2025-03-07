Crisis in Burundi: More than 60,000 flee violence in Congo

HQ

As violence rages on in South Kivu, Congo, an alarming humanitarian crisis is unfolding across the border in Burundi, the United Nations' Refugee Agency warned on Friday (via Reuters).

The United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR) reported that nearly 63,000 refugees have flooded into the country, seeking safety from the ongoing conflict between the M23 rebels and the Congolese army.

Many of the displaced have found refuge in the town of Rugombo, where around 45,000 people are packed into a cramped, open-air stadium with no room for more. The situation is dire, with severe overcrowding, insufficient shelter, and harsh living conditions.

The scale of the crisis is one of the worst Burundi has seen in decades, pushing its already strained resources to the breaking point. For now, it remains to be seen how the international community will respond to the growing needs of those fleeing the violence.