Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII - Reunion will be coming to Nintendo Switch 2 later today

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To kick off the Nintendo Direct, a spotlight was shone on a few of the upcoming major projects launching on Nintendo Switch 2 down the line, including Final Fantasy VII: Revelation. To cap off this brief segment, it was revealed the prequel chapter known as Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII - Reunion will also be coming to the hybrid successor platform, allowing players to experience Zack's adventure and how it ties into the main game.

As for when Crisis Core's dedicated Switch 2 edition will be making its arrival, we weren't given a firm time, but we were told it would be occurring as soon as later today, all via the Nintendo eShop.

So with plenty of Final Fantasy VII already available on Switch 2 and more on the cards, will you be playing Crisis Core on the latest Nintendo console too?