Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII - Reunion

Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII - Reunion to launch later this year

It is a remaster of the PSP spin-off game.

Fans of Final Fantasy VII were really treated during the Final Fantasy VII 25th Anniversary stream last night, as there were a host of announcements made, including that of Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth, the next part in the remake series. But that won't be coming until next winter meaning no doubt fans will be looking for something to dive into later this year, which what makes the reveal of Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII - Reunion all the more exciting.

Designed as a remaster of the PSP spin-off game, Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII, this title is actually a prequel to Final Fantasy VII, and will seemingly be looking to tell a new story with its protagonist Zack at the helm.

While Square Enix has yet to announce an exact release date, we do know that it will be arriving on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC this winter, and likewise have a trailer to match the announcement.

HQ
Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII - Reunion

