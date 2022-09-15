Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII - Reunion to launch in December

HQ

While 2023 is shaping up to be absolutely huge for Final Fantasy, with both Final Fantasy XVI and Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth both expected to arrive at some point over the year, later this year will also be seeing a new game in Square Enix's hugely popular series.

As was previously revealed, this very title will be Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII - Reunion, and the reason why we're talking about the game now is because as part of the recent State of Play broadcast, the release date for the title has been announced.

And that date will be December 13, 2022, meaning right before the holidays, fans of Final Fantasy will be able to explore this remade spin-off on PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch. Plus, to make sure you're all hyped up for that, a new trailer has debuted giving another look at gameplay. Take a look at it below.